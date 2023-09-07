DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 85.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DCGO. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on DocGo in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

DocGo stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DocGo has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $783.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.86 and a beta of 0.85.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). DocGo had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $125.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocGo will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,193,413 shares in the company, valued at $12,113,141.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,193,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,113,141.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $613,000. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in DocGo during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DocGo by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of DocGo by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocGo by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

