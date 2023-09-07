DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $81.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DOCU. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $52.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.58. DocuSign has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 873.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

