Doliver Advisors LP Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.8% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,071,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,050,000 after buying an additional 161,687 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.65.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $158.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $410.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.29 and a 200-day moving average of $161.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

