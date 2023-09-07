Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. RENASANT Bank grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE DG opened at $126.50 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $125.65 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $178.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

