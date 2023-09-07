Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,576,000 after acquiring an additional 95,055 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $4,395,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 10,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $53.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.84 and a 52-week high of $84.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

