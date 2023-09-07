DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:DSL opened at $12.04 on Thursday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76.
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
