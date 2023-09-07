DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:DSL opened at $12.04 on Thursday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

