DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 29th

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance
Shares of DSL stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $12.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- These Quality Dividend Kings Grow their Dividends the Fastest
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in September
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Underappreciated Stocks with Nowhere to Go But Up
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.