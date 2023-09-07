DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 29th

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance

Shares of DSL stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $12.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the third quarter worth $60,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 37.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter worth $134,000.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

