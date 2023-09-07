DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DLY)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

DLY stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $243,000.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

