E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.85

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday. The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 54563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on E.W. Scripps in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

E.W. Scripps Stock Down 5.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $488.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $582.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. E.W. Scripps’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at E.W. Scripps

In other news, insider Kate O’brian sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $48,559.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of E.W. Scripps

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 782,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 33,909 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,247,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,626,000 after purchasing an additional 306,962 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 15.6% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 140.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

