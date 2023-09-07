Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Position Reduced by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,060 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 28.8% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 79,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,386. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54.

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $195.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -129.03%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eastern Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

