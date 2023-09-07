Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,774,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,287,454 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.51% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $4,283,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,281,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,976,000 after buying an additional 226,319 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $646,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $646,595.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,859 shares of company stock valued at $14,161,940 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.63. 333,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,868. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.82 and its 200 day moving average is $84.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $98.35.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.68.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

