Element Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,265 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $354.99. 23,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,282. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $399.62.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.56.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

