Element Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 86,698 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 86,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in AES by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of AES by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 649,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.72.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently -108.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AES news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,126.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AES. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

