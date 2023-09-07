Element Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in CMS Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 77,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 243.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,889,000 after purchasing an additional 587,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.73.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.55. 219,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,800. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $70.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.72.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.00%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

