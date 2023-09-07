Element Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 31,605 Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 100,874.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,486,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,005,000 after buying an additional 96,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ameren

Ameren Stock Up 0.7 %

AEE traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.24. 92,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,670. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.22. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $96.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.