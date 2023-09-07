Element Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 327,349 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 327,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,739,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.8% of Element Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.65.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.19. 2,607,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,162,740. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The firm has a market cap of $416.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

