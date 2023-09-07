Element Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 94,282 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 94,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PPL by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 725,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,470. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

