Element Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Element Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,582 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,185. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $137.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $910,042.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,357,983.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,216,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $910,042.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,292 shares in the company, valued at $79,357,983.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

