Element Capital Management LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 66.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,762. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.00.

NYSE BIO traded down $3.00 on Thursday, reaching $366.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 5.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $514.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

