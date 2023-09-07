Element Capital Management LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Bio-Techne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Bio-Techne by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 9.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TECH traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,019. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $90.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TECH. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.78.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

