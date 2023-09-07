Element Capital Management LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 75.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 901.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.16. 346,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,562. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $76.23.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Barclays decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

