Element Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.64 Million Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 103,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,972,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,358,000 after purchasing an additional 749,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,827,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685,210 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.39. 763,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,423,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.01. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $39.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.