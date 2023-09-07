Element Capital Management LLC Makes New $639,000 Investment in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 331,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 182.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter worth about $19,300,000,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OPTN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OptiNose from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on OptiNose in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

OptiNose Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPTN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.14. OptiNose, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

OptiNose Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

