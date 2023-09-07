Element Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,019,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Church & Dwight by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,459,000 after purchasing an additional 548,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 743,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,927,000 after purchasing an additional 481,427 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.6 %

CHD traded up $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $95.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,401. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.42 and its 200 day moving average is $92.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,348 shares of company stock valued at $24,793,650. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

