Element Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after acquiring an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Entergy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,610,000 after acquiring an additional 745,974 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,382,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,626,000 after acquiring an additional 104,914 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,589,000 after acquiring an additional 67,688 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.13. 146,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $91.80 and a one year high of $122.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.97.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.