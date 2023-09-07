Element Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,320,000 after purchasing an additional 154,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,751,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,865,000 after purchasing an additional 199,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 51.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,196,000 after purchasing an additional 859,733 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Lamb Weston news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.2 %
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.40.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
