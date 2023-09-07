Element Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,320,000 after purchasing an additional 154,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,751,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,865,000 after purchasing an additional 199,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 51.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,196,000 after purchasing an additional 859,733 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamb Weston news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.2 %

LW traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.89. 171,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.40. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.91 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.54.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lamb Weston

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.