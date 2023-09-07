Element Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.7% in the first quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 26,183 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 263,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,875.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,416,530 in the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.44. The company had a trading volume of 78,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.23%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

