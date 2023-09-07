Element Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNW. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 14,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNW. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.75. 47,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,085. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.16. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 96.65%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.