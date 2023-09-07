Element Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,995 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 87.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 159,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,607,000 after acquiring an additional 74,577 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE:ZBH traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,041. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

