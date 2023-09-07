Element Capital Management LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 322,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,241. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $89.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSIC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.