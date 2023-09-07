Element Capital Management LLC Takes $2.01 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 15.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,076,000 after purchasing an additional 222,650 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $788,992.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,722.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total transaction of $455,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $788,992.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,599,722.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,246 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,256 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MOH. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.92.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MOH traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $312.29. 19,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,293. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $374.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.78 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

