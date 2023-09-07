Element Capital Management LLC Takes $979,000 Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,706 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE UHS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,172. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $158.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at $415,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

