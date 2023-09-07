Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) CFO Purchases $259,200.00 in Stock

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $259,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,552,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,968,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 23rd, Shah Capital Management bought 32,577 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $119,231.82.
- On Monday, June 12th, Shah Capital Management purchased 303,854 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,075,643.16.
- On Thursday, June 8th, Shah Capital Management acquired 75,247 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $271,641.67.
Emeren Group Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE SOL opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Emeren Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $200.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 2.06.
Institutional Trading of Emeren Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOL shares. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Emeren Group from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Emeren Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.
About Emeren Group
Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.
