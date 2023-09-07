Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) CFO Purchases $259,200.00 in Stock

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $259,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,552,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,968,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, Shah Capital Management bought 32,577 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $119,231.82.

On Monday, June 12th, Shah Capital Management purchased 303,854 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,075,643.16.

On Thursday, June 8th, Shah Capital Management bought 75,247 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $271,641.67.

NYSE SOL opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Emeren Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $200.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 2.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOL shares. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Emeren Group from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Emeren Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

