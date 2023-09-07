Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $98.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.82.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

