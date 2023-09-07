Enegra (EGX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.69 Billion (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for about $196.40 or 0.00763357 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $16.69 billion and approximately $1.98 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX) launched on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 196.73313457 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,016,260.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

