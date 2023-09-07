Engenco Limited (EGN) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on September 27th

Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.
Engenco Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64.
Engenco Company Profile
