Engenco Limited (EGN) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on September 27th

Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.

Engenco Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64.

Engenco Company Profile

Engenco Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services and products. It operates through: Gemco Rail, Convair Engineering, Drivetrain, Workforce Solutions, and Other segments. The Gemco Rail segment engages in the remanufacture and repair of locomotives, wagons, bearings, and other rail products for rail operators and maintainers.

