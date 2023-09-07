Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,460 at Jefferies Financial Group

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,805 ($22.80) to GBX 1,460 ($18.44) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,390 ($17.55) to GBX 1,410 ($17.81) in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Entain from GBX 1,848 ($23.34) to GBX 1,745 ($22.04) in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

GMVHF stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Entain has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

