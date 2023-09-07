Enterprise Products Partners L.P. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.63. 887,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,309,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.