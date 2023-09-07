Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 16,154 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $10,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CF Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CF Industries by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 16,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 8,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $81.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.55. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

