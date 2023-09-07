Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 76 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $12,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 533.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 894.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 17.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HIFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Down 3.5 %

Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $195.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1-year low of $173.51 and a 1-year high of $311.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.22. The company has a market cap of $420.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The savings and loans company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 23.59%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.13%.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

