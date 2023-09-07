Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 25,594 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 232.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $7,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 98.8% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kadant by 18.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Kadant by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kadant

In other Kadant news, SVP Peter J. Flynn sold 1,434 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.28, for a total transaction of $315,881.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,766.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,307 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.73, for a total transaction of $287,187.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,622.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter J. Flynn sold 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.28, for a total value of $315,881.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,766.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,221 shares of company stock worth $706,269. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kadant Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KAI opened at $219.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.22. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.19 and a fifty-two week high of $229.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.14 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

See Also

