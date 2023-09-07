Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 379 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 2.36% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $10,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMBC. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter worth $465,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,938 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 425,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 79,310 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMBC shares. TheStreet raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $470.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $55.78.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.35. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $45.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

Featured Articles

