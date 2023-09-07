Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 64 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,143,579,000 after acquiring an additional 679,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,656,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,382,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 982 shares in the company, valued at $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $261.87 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $439.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.79.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

