Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 341,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,563 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $11,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in FOX by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in FOX by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $31.38 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. FOX’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,587.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOXA

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.