Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $11.92 Million Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,427 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $11,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in eXp World by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 65.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World stock opened at $19.23 on Thursday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 384.68 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). eXp World had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.08%.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,001,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 581,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,557,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,984,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,744,370.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 581,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,557,755.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,164,889 shares of company stock worth $24,996,528 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

