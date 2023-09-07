Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $12.62 Million Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $12,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in British American Tobacco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 64,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.36. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

