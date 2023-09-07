Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 197.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 211,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 140,389 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 538,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.0% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 821,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after buying an additional 61,039 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 59.9% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 14,815 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 566,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 60,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,930,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,834,000 after acquiring an additional 70,681 shares during the period. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. CSFB cut their target price on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AGI stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

