Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the first quarter worth $475,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cognex by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Cognex Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $45.56 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

About Cognex



Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

