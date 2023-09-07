Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $8.29 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,724 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $140.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.09. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.