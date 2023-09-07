Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $9.45 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,387 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,461 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.28.

Autodesk stock opened at $222.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.02. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

